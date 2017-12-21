The winner of The Great Canadian Baking Show is…

After eight weeks of scrumptious signature bakes, impossible technical challenges and stunning showstoppers, there can only be one winner.

Spoilers ahead!

And the winner is…

Sabrina Degni

Sabrina Degni with her showstopper bake: a pink champagne wedding cake. (The Great Canadian Baking Show)

​"Sabrina always brings us something beautiful. Something spectacular," says judge Rochelle. "[She] has so much natural flare for baking."

Bruno appreciated Sabrina's hard work throughout the entire competition. "She improved, she listened, she found a way to get better and she was a good student."

The 24-year-old from Montreal was the youngest baker in the inaugural season of The Great Canadian Baking Show . She competed against Linda Longson of High River, Alta., and Vandana Jain of Regina, in the season finale .

"I know I wasn't as good as Sabrina was when I was as young as she is," Linda said. "She's an awesome baker and the same as Vandana."

Vandana agreed. "Sabrina's an amazing baker, and she's so young. She's only 24, she's just a baby, and she's just amazing."

In a touching ceremony in front of the finalists' family and friends — along with their fellow bakers from earlier in the season — hosts Daniel Levy and Julia Chan announced Sabrina the winner, bringing her to tears.

"This has been one of the most amazing experiences of my life and I'm never gonna forget this at all," Sabrina said.

For the finale, Sabrina brought her graphic design background, her eye for detail and her love of colour to three beautiful bakes.

Signature

The judges asked for 24 mini-mousse cakes, in two varieties.

Sabrina made 12 blueberry apricot mousse cakes and 12 strawberry mousse cakes.

Sabrina's mini-mousse cakes: strawberry and apricot blueberry. (The Great Canadian Baking Show)

Technical

"A Pear Charlotte [is] the epitome of French technique in baking," says Bruno.

Sabrina's Pear Charlotte, a dessert made of Bavarian cream, ladyfingers and poached pear. (The Great Canadian Baking Show)

Showstopper

​The judges asked for a wedding cake. They wanted to see see three tiers, beautifully flavoured and perfectly executed down to the finest detail.

Sabrina's pink champagne wedding cake featured layers of champagne-infused sponge and strawberry filling, under an elaborately decorated and lustrous pink fondant.

"This cake is delicious...The sponge is buttery. It's soft. The filling is delicate. The berry flavour is stunning," said Rochelle.

"It's spectacular. You've done a magnificent cake," said Bruno.

Sabrina's pink champagne wedding cake wowed the judges. (The Great Canadian Baking Show)

Sabrina's Recipes