Skip to Main Content
How to make crème anglaise
Video

How to make crème anglaise

Chef Rochelle shows us how to make a vanilla custard for pouring over spotted dick.

Chef Rochelle shows us how to make a vanilla custard for pouring over spotted dick

CBC Life ·
Never made your own custard before? Don't worry — Great Canadian Baking Show judge Rochelle Adonis will show you how. 2:02

In honour of Best of Britain Week on The Great Canadian Baking Show, chef and judge Rochelle Adonis shows us how to make  crème anglaise — a light pouring custard used as a sauce for steamed pudding. 

Ingredients

  • 4 egg yolks
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 vanilla bean
  • 1 1/2 cups milk

Instructions

  1. With a paring knife, split the vanilla bean down its length and scrape out the seeds.
    (The Great Canadian Baking Show)
  2. Combine milk, sugar and vanilla in a saucepan and heat until just before boil. Bring the mixture to a simmer and remove from heat
    (The Great Canadian Baking Show)
  3. In a mixing bowl, whisk together egg yolk and sugar.
    (The Great Canadian Baking Show)
  4. Gradually add the hot milk to the yolk mixture, keeping a consistent whisk until the mixture is incorporated.  
    (The Great Canadian Baking Show)
  5. Once the mixtures are fully incorporated, pour into a saucepan and return to stove.
    (The Great Canadian Baking Show)
  6. Stir over low heat until custard thickens.
    (The Great Canadian Baking Show)
  7. To test consistency, drag your finger across the back of the wooden spoon. If custard leaves a path, take it off the stove. 
    (The Great Canadian Baking Show)
  8. Strain sauce into a bowl to take out vanilla and keep texture smooth. slightly.
    (The Great Canadian Baking Show)
  9. Cover the custard with plastic wrap making direct contact on the mixture and chill until fully thickened. (24 hours for best results)
    (The Great Canadian Baking Show)
    (The Great Canadian Baking Show)

Popular now in life

  1. Episode 5: Best of Britain Week

  2. Meet the bakers of The Great Canadian Baking Show

  3. The Goods

    Stressed or anxious? A clinical psychologist on what causes those nervous feelings

  4. I made the brandy snaps from The Great Canadian Baking Show

  5. Video

    How to make butter tarts

Discover more from CBC

Watch

'This is why I left that country': Best of Britain week on The Great Canadian Baking Show

Life - The Great Canadian Baking Show
News

Canada sets aside two bunkers at military bases amid global uncertainty, North Korean threat

News

Men question their own behaviour as more women say #MeToo

Radio The Sunday Edition
Analysis

Spying without spies: Why it's so tricky to figure out what North Korea is up to

News

'Mind boggling,' says photographer who snapped this picture of Bali's Mount Agung volcano

Radio As It Happens

'The Simpsons' writer on Trump & political satire in 2017

News - The Investigators

Toronto FC reach MLS Cup final for 2nd straight year

Sports
Watch

Elizabeth Moss, Nicole Kidman star in Top of the Lake: China Girl

TV - Top of the Lake: China Girl