Video
How to make crème anglaise
Chef Rochelle shows us how to make a vanilla custard for pouring over spotted dick.
Chef Rochelle shows us how to make a vanilla custard for pouring over spotted dick
In honour of Best of Britain Week on The Great Canadian Baking Show, chef and judge Rochelle Adonis shows us how to make crème anglaise — a light pouring custard used as a sauce for steamed pudding.
Ingredients
- 4 egg yolks
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 vanilla bean
- 1 1/2 cups milk
Instructions
- With a paring knife, split the vanilla bean down its length and scrape out the seeds.
- Combine milk, sugar and vanilla in a saucepan and heat until just before boil. Bring the mixture to a simmer and remove from heat
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together egg yolk and sugar.
- Gradually add the hot milk to the yolk mixture, keeping a consistent whisk until the mixture is incorporated.
- Once the mixtures are fully incorporated, pour into a saucepan and return to stove.
- Stir over low heat until custard thickens.
- To test consistency, drag your finger across the back of the wooden spoon. If custard leaves a path, take it off the stove.
- Strain sauce into a bowl to take out vanilla and keep texture smooth. slightly.
- Cover the custard with plastic wrap making direct contact on the mixture and chill until fully thickened. (24 hours for best results)
Popular now in life
Discover more from CBC
Watch
'This is why I left that country': Best of Britain week on The Great Canadian Baking Show
News
Canada sets aside two bunkers at military bases amid global uncertainty, North Korean threat
Men question their own behaviour as more women say #MeToo
Analysis
Spying without spies: Why it's so tricky to figure out what North Korea is up to
'Mind boggling,' says photographer who snapped this picture of Bali's Mount Agung volcano
'The Simpsons' writer on Trump & political satire in 2017
Toronto FC reach MLS Cup final for 2nd straight year
Watch