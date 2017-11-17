Your new weeknight go-to: Savoury yet simple tamarind and maple-glazed salmon

This flavourful salmon recipe is a far cry from how my family would have cooked it when I was growing up here in Newfoundland in the 1970s and '80s. Back then, we would most likely have served it simply pan fried with pork scrunchions, as it is often still enjoyed today. There's absolutely nothing wrong with celebrating a near perfect ingredient like fresh salmon, straightforwardly prepared.

My search for new flavours has grown a lot since my early days in our family kitchen though. Unique flavours are what my cravings are all about these days, and fusing ingredients from different cuisines is often my answer to satisfying them.

This Tamarind Maple Glazed Salmon is a perfect example. The unique tart and tangy tamarind flavour combines with the fragrance and spicy heat of Chinese 5 spice powder and chilies, then ends with a sweet, earthy finish of good old Canadian maple.

The preparation is quick, super simple, and the glaze doesn't overwhelm the delicate flavour of the salmon. A simple side salad, or your favourite fried rice and some steamed veggies are all that's needed to make this a complete workday meal, and to wake your taste buds from the mid week doldrums.

Maple Tamarind Glazed Salmon ​

Ingredients

4 six ounce portions of salmon fillet

Salt and pepper to season

For the glaze:

4 tbsp tamarind paste

3 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp grated ginger

1 tsp chili paste or a pinch of chili flakes

½ tsp Chinese 5 spice powder

Salt and pepper to season

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 425F degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Season the salmon portions lightly with salt and pepper and lay a couple of inches apart on the prepared baking sheet.

(Photography: Barry C. Parsons)

Whisk all of the ingredients for the glaze together until well combined. Liberally brush the glaze all over the salmon pieces.

Bake for 10 minutes, then reapply another layer of the glaze and bake for an additional 10 minutes. Serve immediately.

Makes 4 servings.