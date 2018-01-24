Healthier game day food that's still party-worthy
Snack all Sunday, don't hate yourself Monday!
Do not worry, we're not here to sell you on salads for Superbowl Sunday. We'd still come to your party if you were serving them at yours, but we'd be missing those nachos something awful. How.ever. From not wanting to undo the healthier eating habits you introduced on Jan 1, to just not wanting to wake up to a belly full of regret on Monday morning, there is a case to be made for making all the fun things to eat, but sprinkling them with a dash of restraint. JUST A DASH.
Here, for your consideration as you menu plan for the fun nights in front of the televised games from college something-ball to Olympic body-hurling, are some better than bad-for-you really fun foods.
For dip diving and speed snacking
Family-Sized Grilled Chicken Picnic Sandwich
Chive and Sriracha Beer Waffles
'Oh She Glows' All-Purpose Cheese Sauce
'Oh She Glows' Chili Cheese Nachos
Sweets and sippers that are less sinful
Spiked Sweet Tea and Beergaritas
'Oh She Glows' PB&J Thumbprint Breakfast Cookies
Stefano's Chocolate Crunch Snack