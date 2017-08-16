Skip to Main Content
Woman who vowed to live out Grade 6 game of MASH welcomes 74th child to beautiful shack
PROMISES MATTER

Woman who vowed to live out Grade 6 game of MASH welcomes 74th child to beautiful shack

And she looks forward to driving them all around town in her beautiful pink ambulance with her husband Devon Sawa.
Jeremy Woodcock · CBC Comedy ·

Popular now in comedy

  1. 21 reading now

    10 fab finds that prove the fanny pack is officially back

  2. 2 reading now
    A FOXIER TIME

    94% of women born in 1980s harbour complex sexual feelings toward the red fox

  3. 1 reading now
    PROMISES MATTER

    Woman who vowed to live out Grade 6 game of MASH welcomes 74th child to beautiful shack

  4. 1 reading now
    THANKS MOM

    Mom tries to participate in World Emoji Day, sends a heartfelt :-4l_)]

  5. 1 reading now
    PLAGIARISM

    Margaret Atwood sues GOP for copyright infringement

More from CBC

CBC News Video

'There is blame on both sides': Trump speaks his mind on Charlottesville violence

The National
CBC NEWS

Late night comics get serious about Trump after Charlottesville violence

News
LeBron James

NBA superstar calls out 'so-called president' Trump

Sports
James Alex Fields

'We all knew about it': Accused Charlottesville killer idolized Nazis in high school, teacher says

Radio As It Happens
CBC News Video

From red-hot to cool-down: Toronto home sales & prices dropping

News
Deadpool 2 Crash

Trailblazing stuntwoman SJ Harris 'died doing what she loved,' says friend

Radio As It Happens
Marijuana

Canada's elite athletes are smoking, eating and investing in pot

Sports
CBC NEWS VIDEO

NAFTA talks could improve workers' cross-border travel

The National