You, a member of the media, confidently assert in your magazine, newspaper, or television piece, "It's an exciting time for women in comedy." IS IT, THOUGH? Let's retrace your steps.

Last week, you beheld – pray, what's this? – a Human Woman Comedian™ standing on a stage, speaking jokes. O MOST EXOTIC OF TROPICAL LIZARDS! WHAT IS THE MEANING OF THIS! Crazier still, there were two on the same show. Crazier still, there was also a lady sitcom on TV last night! Get this: it was written by ladies and it stars ladies.

This tremendous phenomenon must have started today, because today is the day you noticed it.

"Gosh," you exclaim in a sit-down feature interview with the nearest Human Woman Comedian™.

"What is it like to be a woman in comedy?"

"As it's always been for women in this field, it's hard work and the navigation of much bullshit," explains Human Woman Comedian™.

"It's nice to hear that the world is starting to maybe KIND of consider the possibility of PERHAPS taking us seriously."

You stare blankly at her for 17 minutes. "As it's always been"??

Human Woman Comedian™ sighs and launches into a long list of women who have helped pave her way.

"You know, we've still got a lot of the same struggles that say, Joan Rivers must have faced, you know, or Gilda Radner, Andrea Martin and Catherine O'Hara and all the women on SCTV, or like Betty White?"

"Certainly every female SNL cast member, oh and all those badass comedians from '90s sitcoms, like Roseanne, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Janeane Garofolo, oh and also –"

Women have been doing comedy for simply ever.

What an exciting time for everyone else, who apparently just noticed!

Illustrations by Sarah Robert.

