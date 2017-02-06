NO REGRETS?
Maurizio's No Frills in Etobicoke questions value of its $4 million Super Bowl commercial
Popular now in comedy
- 110 reading nowActual lone wolves issue rare joint statement: "Stop comparing us to white terrorists"
- 27 reading nowMan declares board game to be over now that he's winning
- 35 reading nowREPORT: Like most handsome guys, Trudeau turning out to be a bit of a lying dick
- 43 reading nowIn celebration of 65 years on throne, Queen asks for "a fun mug" and for India back
- 53 reading nowAl-Qaeda "super pumped" to not be on Trump's ban list
More from CBC
Calls for tolerance at Montreal funeral for men killed in Quebec City mosque attack
Video
How has the world changed with Trump in power?
Matthew McConaughey
On telling the story of a Canadian gold scandal
Suspect in mosque shooting a moderate conservative turned extremist, say friends, classmates
Canada Reads
Meet this year's contenders
Gigi Gorgeous
The Canadian transgender star who took over Sundance
Kyle Lowry slams Donald Trump's travel ban
Quebec City mosque attack suspect Alexandre Bissonnette charged with 6 counts of 1st-degree murder