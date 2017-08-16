HALIFAX COMEDY FEST
Making your own porn before the Internet
Graham Kay describes how he had to make his own porn back in the days before the Internet.
Watch Halifax Comedy Festival on CBC on August 16th at 9pm (9:30NT)!
