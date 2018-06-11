Least close pair in friend group attempt to hang out alone

Every generation needs heroes.

Last Sunday, like a pair of anxious newborn fawns, Cassie Lunenberg, 27, and Flora Haskell, 28, took such sweet, tentative steps into The Drinkhole to attempt to hang out alone for the first time ever.

Please keep in mind that this is not a situation that either woman would ever voluntarily sign up for. However, through a series of unfortunate coincidences, the other three women in their usual friend group had to bail on drinks, forcing the two to courageously confront a deeply uncomfortable truth: they just really aren't close when the others aren't around.

Cassie and Flora are part of a larger, five-person gang that formed during undergrad at the University of Calgary ten years ago. Since then, the group hangs out regularly at bars, karaoke joints, and parties. However, all five friends are generally always present.

Cassie and Flora are quietly considered the weakest friendship within the group. Both women know this.

"If I know that only Cassie's going to a party? Sorry but, no," Flora shares. "I need two of the others there, minimum."

"Claire is like the superglue of the gang. She always makes the plans," Flora explains. "And then Beatrice and Hannah have become really tight. Cassie and I are — I mean, we like each other! Don't get me wrong! Just, the bigger group does most of the heavy lifting. All we really have in common is those other guys."

The plan on Sunday was to meet at The Drinkhole at 8:30 p.m.

"Hannah texted us to say she had a migraine and couldn't go out. That sucks, but it wasn't a huge deal," Cassie recalls.

"And then, like an hour later, Claire's babysitter fell through so she had to stay home."

Cassie stares out the window, despondent. "But it was all still okay," she says somberly. "Because at that point we still — we still had Beatrice."

"Or so we thought," she whispers.

"Sometime around 8, Beatrice told us she was stuck at work, so she couldn't make it either," Flora explains. "She's a lawyer and her hours are nuts. This happens a lot with her. We were wrong to place our hopes on Beatrice. But we saw what we needed to see."

After a long, 15-minute silence in the group text during which Flora considered "how to handle this goddamn nightmare development", she summoned the ultimate depths of her bravery and sent a text to Cassie: "Still in for drinks if you are!! Yay! :)"

"Oh god, getting that text just sucked so hard," Cassie recalls. "I had assumed the drinks were off. I had hot chocolate going on the stove and I was already perusing Netflix titles."

She wrote back "Great!! See u soon."

The women met up at The Drinkhole as planned.

"It was actually okay!" Cassie reports. "We talked about the different strains of wheat, and that guy from 3rd Rock From The Sun. Oh! And mailboxes. I had brought up how it feels like there aren't as many these days, and then Flora said that was maybe true."

It was a bold, valiant, and inspiring effort.

"I gave them their vodka sodas on the house," says Drinkhole bartender Samantha Weir. "They needed it. Good god, they were both working so hard."

