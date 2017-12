Video

Laverne Cox wouldn't kick Justin Trudeau out of bed

Daytime Emmy Award winner and Primetime Emmy Award nominee, best known for her role as Sophia Burset on the hit show Orange Is The New Black Star, and first openly transgender person to host a Just For Laughs Gala, the delightfully charming and talented Laverne Cox brings her flare and flamboyance to Montreal.

