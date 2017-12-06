It's the real-time trivia sensation that's sweeping the nation. HQ Trivia is an incredibly popular live trivia game played on your phone to win thousands of dollars in prize money, and it sure is hard! Do you have what it takes to make it to the end of a game of HQ Trivia, victorious? Perhaps these helpful hints will help.

1) Choose B

Eagle-eyed players will have noticed this by now. Though the subject matter and difficulty level of the questions can vary widely, one thing remains certain: the answer is always B. To get far against stiff competition, make sure to always choose B, no matter what.

2) Ask Scott, the host, what the answer is

Scott Rogowsky, the charismatic, popular, and never-to-be-fired host, seems like a great guy. He stands there smiling, asking you the questions as the game goes, cheering you on and making you laugh. A real charmer. He'd probably want to help out someone in a jam, right?

So if you happen to have Scott's phone number, why not text him and ask? Yeah, you've never seen him answer a text while he's hosting, right? Well, has anyone ever tried? Ask Scott. He probably knows the answer, or has a way to find out. So ask Scott. Ask Scott if it's B. It's probably B.

3) Know the answer

A helpful trick to "break" the game is putting in a few decades of voracious reading and general curiosity about the world around you and the past before you arrived. Armed with these "information hacks" you'll have plenty of tricks ready to roll when a difficult question should arrive, and provide you with a novel way to solve the puzzle in the unlikely event that they choose not to make the answer B. But they won't do that.

4) Don't choose A or C

The answer will be B. To make sure you get the right answer (B) do not choose A or C. If B is correct (it is), then A or C will be incorrect. This is known as logic. Perhaps you'll get a question about that one day! You should choose B as the answer for that question.

5) Scott's number is (413) 314-4372

You didn't get it from me.

