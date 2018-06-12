Skip to Main Content
Botox, are you kidding me? This is cheese | Debra DiGiovanni
Video

Botox, are you kidding me? This is cheese | Debra DiGiovanni

Watch the sixth episode of season 22 of Halifax Comedy Festival on CBC on August 2nd at 9:30pm (10NT)!
Watch the sixth episode of season 22 of Halifax Comedy Festival on CBC on August 2nd at 9:30pm (10NT)! 2:27

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us