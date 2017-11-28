Skip to Main Content
The Little Boy Who Lived Down the Drain

The Little Boy Who Lived Down the Drain

The Little Boy Who Lived Down the Drain

Carolyn Huizinga Mills Illustrated by Brooke Kerrigan

CBC Books ·
comments

Sally loved taking baths. It wasn't because the water was full of bubbles — or because she had the bathroom all to herself — and it was not because she always came out squeaky clean — Sally loved taking baths because it was the only time she could talk to the Little Boy Who Lived Down the Drain.

Sally found out about him when her mother sang to Sally's baby brother about Baa Baa Black Sheep and his three bags of wool — one of which went to the Little Boy Who Lived Down the Drain. And thus a friendship was born.

Every bath that Sally took after that was devoted to discovering more about her new friend. But this charming picture book is about more than the Little Boy, it's about family and siblings, and friends — and about growing up. (Fitzhenry & Whiteside)

Popular now in books

  1. Thank you for submitting to The First Page student writing challenge!

  2. CBC Short Story Prize

  3. Enter The First Page now: CBC's new creative writing challenge for students

  4. Canadian

    Simple Recipes

  5. Reading list

    108 Indigenous writers to read, as recommended by you

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

How a powerful message from the world's oldest tree saved a man from a mid-life crisis

Radio The Sunday Edition
NEWS

'This feels very modern': How Meghan Markle could nudge the House of Windsor into the future

News
News Video

Mike Babcock: Mental illness has 'nothing to do' with mental toughness

News - The National

This is why 'complicit' is Dictionary.com's word of 2017

Radio As It Happens
News

Mr. Dressup crushes Kids In The Hall in final round voting for Canada's most memorable TV show

News
Listen

How it feels to be a gun lover in Canada

Radio Out in the Open
Listen

How has teen TV changed in the past decade?

Radio Q

'This is the most heartbreaking image I've ever made'

Arts