The Doll's Alphabet
Camilla Grudova's debut short story collection The Doll's Alphabet takes place in a dark, grotesque universe.
Camilla Grudova
Short stories from an unholy marriage of Angela Carter, Sheila Heti, and H. P. Lovecraft. Dolls, sewing machines, tinned foods, mirrors, malfunctioning bodies - by constantly reinventing ways to engage with her obsessions and motifs, Camilla Grudova has built a universe that's highly imaginative, incredibly original, and absolutely discomfiting. The stories in The Doll's Alphabet are simultaneously childlike and naive, grotesque and very dark. (From Coach House Books)
