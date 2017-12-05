Canadian
So Much Snow!
A picture book about wintertime by Robert Munsch and Michael Martchenko.
Robert Munsch, illustrated by Michael Martchenko
There's a big blizzard blowing in, but that's not going to stop Jasmine from going to school — it's just a little snow, and it's pizza day, after all! But as soon as she sets out the snow starts to come down faster and faster until she finds herself frozen stiff, with just her hat poking out of a snowdrift.
Rescue comes in the form of the school custodian, who stomps out on snowshoes, yanks her out, pulls her inside and figures out how to get her thawed. But on the way to her class they notice that the school is empty — the principal has declared a snow day! Which is always great news... but how is Jasmine going to get her pizza? (From Scholastic)
