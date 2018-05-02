Scaachi Koul, Laurie Gelman and Jennifer Craig shortlisted for 2018 Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour

Scaachi Koul, Laurie Gelman and Jennifer Craig have all made the shortlist for the 2018 Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour. The $15,000 prize annually recognizes the best in Canadian literary humour.

Koul is nominated for her essay collection, One Day We'll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter, which shares her observations, fears and experiences as a woman of colour growing up in Canada. Koul's essays are a mix of personal anecdotes and cultural critique, all tinged with a sharp, often self-deprecating humour.

Gelman is being recognized for her novel, Class Mom, which follows a year in the life of a mother who has to navigate tricky school politics along with special requests to bring brownies to curriculum night. It was inspired by Gelman's own experiences volunteering in her children's classrooms.

Craig is nominated for her novel Gone to Pot, which is about a grandmother who resorts to growing and selling marijuana in order to make ends meet. Balancing her life as a doting grandma, respected community member and drug dealer turns out to be trickier than expected.

​The three books were selected from a longlist of ten titles. More than 70 entries were submitted from across Canada. The winner will be announced on June 9, 2018.

Last year's winner was Yiddish for Pirates by Gary Barwin. Other past winners include Terry Fallis, Patrick deWitt, Cassie Stocks and Stuart McLean.