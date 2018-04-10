5 writers make 2018 CBC Short Story Prize shortlist

Five writers have made the 2018 CBC Short Story Prize shortlist.

The finalists are:

The winner will be announced on April 17, 2018. They will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, a 10-day writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and will have their story published on CBC Books. The four remaining finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts. Their stories have been published on CBC Books, you can read them via the links below.

The shortlisted stories were selected by the 2018 CBC Short Story Prize jury, which was comprised of Eden Robinson, Kevin Hardcastle and Heather O'Neill.

The longlist was compiled by a team of readers made up of writers and editors from across Canada. There were more than 2,200 English-language submissions, and more than 3,000 submissions in both English and French.

Here is the 2018 shortlist.

Scale of Comfort by J. Livingston

J. Livingston is on the shortlist for the 2018 CBC Short Story Prize for Scale of Comfort. (Adriel Forsyth)

About J. Livingston: J. Livingston was born in Edmonton, Alta., and now lives in British Columbia. Livingston's fiction is about people, stuff they do and say, and sometimes, stuff they don't do and won't say.

Why she wrote Scale of Comfort: "It's hard to figure out who we are. Are we what other people see? Are we who we pretend to be? Are we what we think, or refuse to think? Or, are we what we do in the world? "

Lipstick Day by Leah Mol

Leah Mol is an author, proofreader and piano teacher in Toronto, Ont. (Ajay Mehra)

About Leah: Leah Mol has an MFA in creative writing from UBC and an undergraduate degree in journalism from Carleton University. She works as a proofreader, writer and piano teacher. She lives in Toronto with her favourite human and her favourite cat.

Why she wrote Lipstick Day: "I was inspired by the idea of a character who thinks she can control things that aren't in her control. I've always been interested in liminality, female sexuality and rape culture, and writing about young people is a powerful way to get at these themes."

Strawberries by Terri Monture

Terri Monture is a Mohawk author and Indigenous rights activist based in Toronto. (Rosalie Favell)

About Terri: Terri Monture is a Kanienkaha'keh (Mohawk) from Six Nations of the Grand River Territory in southern Ontario. She is currently a staff representative specializing in human rights and equity at the Canadian Media Guild, which represents workers at the CBC, APTN, Canadian Press, Shaw Media and Thomson-Reuters. She became a union activist in 1996 when she was elected to her first bargaining committee at her then workplace, and has not looked back from that point. Her passion is worker and Indigenous rights, and spends far too much time thinking about resistance movements and various decolonization, anti-capitalism and anti-oppression activities. She lives in Toronto (Ateron:toh) with her family and likes to be close enough to her reserve that she can visit within the hour if she needs to.

Why she wrote Strawberries: "We always hear from the families and loved ones of the murdered — but what about the woman who was killed?"

Fifteen Lakota Visitors by Taqralik Partridge

Taqralik Partridge is a writer and performance poet originally from Kuujjuaq, Nunavik. (Andrei Cherwinski)

About Taqralik: Taqralik Partridge is a writer and performance poet originally from Kuujjuaq, Nunavik, and currently living in Kautokeino, northern Norway.

Why she wrote Fifteen Lakota Visitors: "A dream."

Green by Ayelet Tsabari

Ayelet Tsabari is an award-winning writer. Her memoir in essay, The Art of Leaving, is forthcoming in 2019. (Jonathan Bloom)

About Ayelet: Ayelet Tsabari was born in Israel to a large family of Yemeni descent. Her first book, The Best Place on Earth, won the Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature and the Edward Lewis Wallant Award. Her memoir in essay, The Art of Leaving, is forthcoming in 2019.

Why she wrote Green: "I grew up in Israel where army service is mandatory. I was drafted to the army at 18, and while I had a terrible time there, I also founded some strong, memorable female friendships. I wanted to try and capture that, and felt that basic training really encapsulated the strangeness and intensity of the experience."

To see the finalists for the French competition, go to ICI.Radio-canada.ca/icionlit.

Alix Hawley won the 2017 CBC Short Story Prize for Witching.

The CBC Literary Prizes have been recognizing Canadian writers since 1979. Past winners include Michael Ondaatje, Carol Shields, Michael Winter and Frances Itani.​

If you are interested in entering the CBC Literary Prizes, the CBC Poetry Prize is now open. The deadline to submit your original, unpublished poetry is May 31, 2018.