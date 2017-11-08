Skip to Main Content
33 writers make the CBC Poetry Prize longlist
CBC Literary Prizes

33 writers make the CBC Poetry Prize longlist

The winner will receive $6,000, attend a 10-day writing residency and have their story published on CBC Books and in Air Canada enRoute magazine.
Ashly July ·
The winner will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, attend a 10-day writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and have their story published on CBC Books and in Air Canada enRoute magazine.
comments

Thirty-three writers have made the longlist for the 2017 CBC Poetry Prize. The complete longlist is:

The grand prize winner will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, attend a 10-day writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and have their poetry published on CBC Books and in Air Canada enRoute magazine

Four finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and have their poetry published on CBC Books.  ​​

The finalists and eventual winner will be selected by the jury from this longlist. The 2017 jury is comprised of Rosanna Deerchild, Gary Barwin and Humble The Poet. The shortlist will be announced next week, and winner will be revealed on Nov. 22, 2017.

The longlist was selected from more than 2,400 English-language submissions. There were more than 3,500 submissions in both English and French.

The longlist was selected by a team of readers made up of writers and editors from across Canada. This year's team of readers was comprised of Guyleigh Johnson, Richard Kelly Kemick, Gwen Benaway, Raoul Fernandes, Nyla Matuk, Garry Gottfriedson, Adèle Barclay, Owain Nicholson, Faizal Deen and El Jones.

You can check out the French-language longlist here.

The 2016 CBC Poetry Prize winner was Michael Fraser for his poem African Canadian in Union Blue.    

The 2017 CBC Nonfiction Prize winner was Becky Blake for Trust Exercise. The 2017 CBC Short Story Prize winner was Alix Hawley for Witching

If you are interested in entering the CBC Literary Prizes, the 2018 CBC Nonfiction Prize will open in January 2018.

The CBC Literary Prizes have been recognizing Canadian writers since 1979. Past winners include Michael Ondaatje, Carol Shields, Michael Winter and Frances Itani.​

Related Stories

In Partnership With

Popular now in books

  1. CBC Literary Prizes

    33 writers make the CBC Poetry Prize longlist

  2. A guide to writing prizes for Canadians

  3. Eden Robinson awarded $50K Writers' Trust of Canada Fellowship

  4. CBC Literary Prizes

    Earth on the Ocean's Back by Daniel Cowper

  5. Massey Lectures

    Why Payam Akhavan says the responsibility to change the world falls on all of us

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

News Video

Actor Chantal Cousineau alleges sexual harassment against director James Toback

News - The National
NEWS

Loblaw to merge Shoppers Optimum and PC Plus loyalty programs

News

Beloved Roy Halladay mourned by athletes around North America

Sports

Canadian doctors show that blood flow can spread Alzheimer's disease

Radio Quirks & Quarks

Cannabis companies want you to have your weed — and drink it too

Radio Day 6

A guide to more efficient medical screenings whether you're 35 or 75

Life
Comedy

Obituary for an internet repair guy, who died anytime between April & October 2017

Comedy

'This is our birthright': Indigenous senators call on PM to end discrimination against women in Indian Act

Radio The Current