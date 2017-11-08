33 writers make the CBC Poetry Prize longlist
Thirty-three writers have made the longlist for the 2017 CBC Poetry Prize. The complete longlist is:
- Hermit God Spot by Tammy Armstrong (Shag Harbour, N.S.)
- Glossa for Leonard Cohen's "Anthem" by Sonja Arntzen (Gabriola Island, B.C.)
- First Days in Residential School by Richard Behn (Saanichton, B.C.)
- Shelter Object by Stephanie Bolster (Pointe-Claire, Que.)
- Lie Down Within the Night by Lauren Carter (The Pas, Man.)
- Stone by Emily Carrington (Gabriola Island, B.C.)
- Daylight Hangs On by Claudia Coutu Radmore (Carleton Place, Ont.)
- Earth on The Ocean's Back by Daniel Cowper (Bowen Island, B.C.)
- Choose Your Own Poem by Laura Farina (Vancouver, B.C.)
- The Muddle in the Middle by Elisabeth Harvor (Ottawa, Ont.)
- Tourists Stroll A Victoria Waterway by Cornelia Hoogland (Hornby Island, B.C.)
- The Tantramar Re-Vision by Kevin Irie (Toronto, Ont.)
- Lunar Landing, 1966 by Laboni Islam (Toronto, Ont.)
- Godot by Siobhan Jamison (Toronto, Ont.)
- Mothers by Michael Johnson (Penticton, B.C.)
- Oh You're Native by Karis Jones-Pard (Toronto, Ont.)
- Carry by Sarah Kabamba (Ottawa, Ont.)
- Mother, What Should We Do? by Claire Kelly (Edmonton, Alta.)
- Full Circle by Catherine Lafferty (Yellowknife, N.W.T)
- H by Alix Longland (Oliver, B.C.)
- A Collection of Sky Stories by Gail MacKay (Saskatoon, Sask.)
- A Dialectical Discussion with Self Upon Meeting Her Husband's Mistress a Week After a Failed IVF Attempt by Una McDonnell (Wakefield, Que.)
- from THE BOOK OF SMALLER by rob mclennan (Ottawa, Ont.)
- Net Losses by Mark Milner (Burnaby, B.C.)
- Postcards for my Sister by Alessandra Naccarato (Salt Spring Island, B.C.)
- Home and Native Land by Heather Nolan (St. John's, N.L.)
- Sighting by Nolan Natasha Pike (Halifax, N.S.)
- Slicing Lemons in April by Michelle Porter (St. John's, N.L.)
- Raising Canada by Swati Rana (California)
- Saying the Names Shanty by Harold Rhenisch (Vernon, B.C.)
- Sisters by Ayelet Tsabari (Toronto, Ont.)
- Sort of a Cento: The Labyrinths by Mark Wagenaar (Grimsby, Ont./Texas)
- A Social History of Tone Deafness by Rob Winger (Port Perry, Ont.)
The grand prize winner will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, attend a 10-day writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and have their poetry published on CBC Books and in Air Canada enRoute magazine.
Four finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and have their poetry published on CBC Books.
The finalists and eventual winner will be selected by the jury from this longlist. The 2017 jury is comprised of Rosanna Deerchild, Gary Barwin and Humble The Poet. The shortlist will be announced next week, and winner will be revealed on Nov. 22, 2017.
The longlist was selected from more than 2,400 English-language submissions. There were more than 3,500 submissions in both English and French.
The longlist was selected by a team of readers made up of writers and editors from across Canada. This year's team of readers was comprised of Guyleigh Johnson, Richard Kelly Kemick, Gwen Benaway, Raoul Fernandes, Nyla Matuk, Garry Gottfriedson, Adèle Barclay, Owain Nicholson, Faizal Deen and El Jones.
You can check out the French-language longlist here.
The 2016 CBC Poetry Prize winner was Michael Fraser for his poem African Canadian in Union Blue.
The 2017 CBC Nonfiction Prize winner was Becky Blake for Trust Exercise. The 2017 CBC Short Story Prize winner was Alix Hawley for Witching.
If you are interested in entering the CBC Literary Prizes, the 2018 CBC Nonfiction Prize will open in January 2018.
The CBC Literary Prizes have been recognizing Canadian writers since 1979. Past winners include Michael Ondaatje, Carol Shields, Michael Winter and Frances Itani.
