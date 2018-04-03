27 writers make 2018 CBC Short Story Prize longlist
Past CBC Short Story Prize winner D.W. Wilson and Benjamin Hertwig, a finalist for the 2017 Governor General's Literary Award for poetry, are among the 27 writers who have made the 2018 CBC Short Story Prize longlist.
The complete longlist is:
- Orlando 1974 by Lisa Alward (Fredericton, N.B.)
- The Patterson-Gimlin Film by Brendan Bowles (Toronto, Ont.)
- The Great Caribou by Anne Camozzi (Antigonish, N.S.)
- A Girl Named Saywa by Suzanne Carson (Kitchener, Ont.)
- And a River Went Out of Eden by M.W. Cook (Toronto, Ont.)
- Soft Spot by Justina Elias (Victoria, B.C.)
- Moody Park by Gena Ellett (Vancouver, B.C.)
- 2-Person Tent by Robert Everett-Green (Toronto, Ont.)
- The Man in the Bookshop by Chiante Guretzki (Caronport, Sask.)
- November by Benjamin Hertwig (Vancouver, B.C.)
- ricky by Emma Hudson (St. Catharines, Ont.)
- The Last Temptation of Walter by Karen Kemlo (Toronto, Ont.)
- Murmurations by Maria Lioutaia (Toronto, Ont.)
- Scale of Comfort by J. Livingston (Mission, B.C.)
- The Unforgiving Minutes by Jesse McLean (Port Hope, Ont.)
- Lipstick Day by Leah Mol (Toronto, Ont.)
- Strawberries by Terri Monture (Toronto, Ont.)
- Fifteen Lakota Visitors by Taqralik Partridge (Maxville, Ont.)
- Words to that Effect by Nola Poirier (Powell River, B.C.)
- Lessons by Amy Chernikowski (Regina, Sask.)
- tax niʔ pik̓ak — a long time ago by Troy Sebastian (Victoria, B.C.)
- Bookendings by Steve Thornton (Toronto, Ont.)
- Green by Ayelet Tsabari (Toronto, Ont.)
- All the Clutter and All the Space by Richard Upton (Mississauga, Ont.)
- At half-light by Linda Walsh (Toronto, Ont.)
- Fall of the High Flyers by Kelly Watt (Rockton, Ont.)
- See the Darkness, Yielding by D.W. Wilson (Victoria, B.C.)
The winner of the 2018 CBC Short Story Prize will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, attend a 10-day writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and have their story published on CBC Books. Four finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and will have their story published on CBC Books.
Five finalists will be selected by the jury, which is comprised of Eden Robinson, Kevin Hardcastle and Heather O'Neill. The shortlist will be announced on April 10.
The longlist was selected from more than 2,200 English-language submissions. There were more than 3,000 submissions in both English and French.
The longlist was compiled by a team of readers made up of writers and editors from across Canada. This year's panel includes Nathan Adler, Sharon Bala, Kate Cayley, Francine Cunningham, Kaie Kellough, Dave Margoshes, Craig Francis Power, Alison Preston, Tanya Roach and Alejandro Saravia.
The longlist for the French-language competition has also been revealed. To read more, go to the Prix de la nouvelle Radio-Canada.
The 2017 CBC Short Story Prize winner was Alix Hawley for Witching.
If you're interested in entering the CBC Literary Prizes, the CBC Poetry Prize is now open. The deadline to submit your original, unpublished poetry is May 31, 2018.
The CBC Literary Prizes have been recognizing Canadian writers since 1979. Past winners include Michael Ondaatje, Carol Shields, Michael Winter and Frances Itani.
