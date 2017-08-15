Skip to Main Content
Jury announced for 2017 Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize for Nonfiction

Three journalists, Susan Harada, Arno Kopecky and Siobhan Roberts, will judge the $60,000 prize for 2017.
Jane van Koeverden ·
From left: Susan Harada, Siobhan Roberts and Arno Kopecky will judge the $60,000 Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize for Nonfiction in 2017. (Writers' Trust/Christopher Wahl/Writers' Trust)
