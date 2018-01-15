When a moment of quietly ignored bigotry prompted his three-year-old daughter to ask "What happened?" David Chariandy began wondering how to discuss with his children the politics of race. Today, in a newly heated era of both struggle and divisions, he has completed a letter to his now thirteen-year-old daughter.

David is the son of black and South Asian migrants from Trinidad, and he draws upon his personal and ancestral past, including the legacies of slavery, indenture and immigration, as well as the experiences of growing up a "visible minority" within the land of one's birth. He ponders the painful truths behind the modern science of ancestry and he reflects upon the disenfranchised today. Whether in distant ancestral homelands, caught helplessly between countries as refugees, or else right here, upon often unacknowledged Indigenous lands.

In sharing with his daughter his own story of "race," he hopes to help cultivate within her, as a child of black, brown, and white ancestry, a sense of identity and responsibility that balances the painful truths of the past and present with hopeful possibilities for a more equitable and just future. With intimacy, sensitivity and care, Chariandy shares the questions he is addressing to his daughter — questions of immense importance and resonance for us all.

I've Been Meaning to Tell You is available in May 2018.