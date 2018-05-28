How Rude
Directed an young readers, How Rude covers proper etiquette in a variety of situations ranging from home to social gatherings.
Alex J. Packer
Explaining etiquette from common courtesies to cell-phone smarts to classroom decorum, Alex J. Packer blends outrageous humour with sound advice as he guides readers and explains why manners and etiquette are important — because people who know how to handle themselves in social situations come out on top, get what they want, feel good about themselves and enjoy life to the fullest.
Full of practical tips for every occasion, How Rude! is a serious etiquette encyclopedia — and a hilarious read. In 504 pages, this revised and updated edition describes the basics of polite behaviour in all kinds of situations at home, in school, online, and in the world. (From Free Spirit)
