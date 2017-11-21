Watch the 2017 Scotiabank Giller Prize livestream here at 8 p.m. ET

CBC Books will be livestreaming the 2017 Scotiabank Giller Prize gala on Nov. 20, 2017, starting at 8 p.m. ET, on this page. At the end of the one-hour program, the winner of the $100,000 prize will be revealed.

During the show, the five finalists will be introduced by a Canadian writer:

Comedian Mary Walsh will host the 2017 Scotiabank Giller Prize gala. The 2017 jury includes Canadian writers Anita Rau Badami, André Alexis and Lynn Coady, American writer Nathan Englander and British author Richard Beard. The Scotiabank Giller Prize is the richest literary award for a work of fiction in Canada.

All the ways to watch the gala

ON TV: CBC TV will broadcast the gala at 8 p.m. local time (12:30 a.m. AT/1:00 a.m. NT).

ONLINE: CBC Books will livestream the gala on this page at 8 p.m. ET. You can also find the stream on CBC's YouTube channel and CBC Books' Facebook page .

ON THE RADIO: CBC Radio will air a broadcast special hosted by The Next Chapter host Shelagh Rogers and q columnist Jael Richardson at 8 p.m. (9 p.m. AT/9:30 p.m. NT).

Past winners