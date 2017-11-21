Watch the 2017 Scotiabank Giller Prize livestream here at 8 p.m. ET
CBC Books will be livestreaming the 2017 Scotiabank Giller Prize gala on Nov. 20, 2017, starting at 8 p.m. ET, on this page. At the end of the one-hour program, the winner of the $100,000 prize will be revealed.
During the show, the five finalists will be introduced by a Canadian writer:
- Madeleine Thien will present: I Am a Truck by Michelle Winters
- John Irving will present: Transit by Rachel Cusk
- Lawrence Hill will present: Bellevue Square by Michael Redhill
- Thomas King will present: Minds of Winter by Ed O'Loughlin
- Rupi Kaur will present: Son of a Trickster by Eden Robinson
Comedian Mary Walsh will host the 2017 Scotiabank Giller Prize gala. The 2017 jury includes Canadian writers Anita Rau Badami, André Alexis and Lynn Coady, American writer Nathan Englander and British author Richard Beard. The Scotiabank Giller Prize is the richest literary award for a work of fiction in Canada.
All the ways to watch the gala
ON TV: CBC TV will broadcast the gala at 8 p.m. local time (12:30 a.m. AT/1:00 a.m. NT).
ONLINE: CBC Books will livestream the gala on this page at 8 p.m. ET. You can also find the stream on CBC's YouTube channel and CBC Books' Facebook page.
ON THE RADIO: CBC Radio will air a broadcast special hosted by The Next Chapter host Shelagh Rogers and q columnist Jael Richardson at 8 p.m. (9 p.m. AT/9:30 p.m. NT).
Past winners
- 2016: Do Not Say We Have Nothing by Madeleine Thien
- 2015: Fifteen Dogs by André Alexis
- 2014: Us Conductors by Sean Michaels
- 2013: Hellgoing by Lynn Coady
- 2012: 419 by Will Ferguson
