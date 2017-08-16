Future Home of the Living God
Louise Erdrich's Future Home of the Living God paints a startling portrait of a young woman fighting for her life and her unborn child against oppressive forces that manifest in the wake of a cataclysmic event.
Louise Erdrich
Popular now in books
- 12 reading now
10 fab finds that prove the fanny pack is officially back
- 7 reading now
17 writers to watch in 2017
- 4 reading now
Ottawa writer Amal El-Mohtar wins int'l sci-fi prize for best short story
- 2 reading now
Jury announced for 2017 Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize for Nonfiction
- 1 reading nowReading list
108 Indigenous writers to read, as recommended by you
More from CBC
CBC News Video
'There is blame on both sides': Trump speaks his mind on Charlottesville violence
CBC NEWS
Late night comics get serious about Trump after Charlottesville violence
LeBron James
NBA superstar calls out 'so-called president' Trump
James Alex Fields
'We all knew about it': Accused Charlottesville killer idolized Nazis in high school, teacher says
CBC News Video
From red-hot to cool-down: Toronto home sales & prices dropping
Deadpool 2 Crash
Trailblazing stuntwoman SJ Harris 'died doing what she loved,' says friend
Marijuana
Canada's elite athletes are smoking, eating and investing in pot
CBC NEWS VIDEO