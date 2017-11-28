Canadian
Dashing Through the Snow: A Canadian Jingle Bells
When Sasquatch upsets Santa's sleigh, everyone gets the wrong presents. But that doesn't stop them from having a great time!
Helaine Becker, illustrated by Werner Zimmermann
When Sasquatch upsets Santa's sleigh, everyone gets the wrong presents. But that doesn't stop them from having a great time! (From Scholastic Canada)
