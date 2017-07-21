Skip to Main Content
#IndianLovePoems
Canadian

#IndianLovePoems

Tenille Campbell's collection of poetry explores the complexities of race, culture, sex and relationships.

Tenille Campbell

CBC Books ·

Covering Indigenous adventures from Wahpole Island to Northern Saskatchewan to the coast of Vancouver, #IndianLovePoems is a poetry collection that delves into the humour and truths of love and lust within Indigenous communities. Sharing stories in search of The One, or even better, that One-Night-Stand, or the opening of boundaries — can we say medicine wheel — this collection fearlessly sheds light on the  honesty that comes with discussions of men, women, sex and relationships, using humour to chat about the complexities of race, culture and intent within relationships. From discovering your own John Smith to sharing sushi in bed, #IndianLovePoems will make you smile, shake your head and remember your own stories about that special someone. (From Signature Editions)

