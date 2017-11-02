Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize lecture is now a book

Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize acceptance lecture is now available as a book.

In the 30-minute speech, Dylan spoke about what has influenced his songwriting over the course of his career, including books like Moby-Dick, All Quiet on the Western Front and The Odyssey.

Coming in at 32 pages, the book will retail for around $22.99 in Canada.

Dylan became the first songwriter to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature in October 2016. The Swedish Academy honoured him for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."

The lecture is a requirement for accepting the 8 million kronor (about $1.2 million Cdn) prize. It was delivered several months after the awards ceremony in December 2016, which Dylan did not attend, though he wrote a speech delivered by Azita Raji, the U.S. ambassador to Sweden. Patti Smith performed Dylan's song A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall.

The Swedish Academy posted a June recording of Dylan's lecture on YouTube, which can be listened to below.