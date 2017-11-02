Skip to Main Content
Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize lecture is now a book

Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize lecture is now a book

Dylan spoke about what has influenced his songwriting, including books like Moby-Dick, All Quiet on the Western Front and The Odyssey.
Jane van Koeverden ·
Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize acceptance lecture has been published as a book. (Fred Tanneau/AFP/Getty Images/Simon & Schuster)
comments

Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize acceptance lecture is now available as a book. 

In the 30-minute speech, Dylan spoke about what has influenced his songwriting over the course of his career, including books like Moby-Dick, All Quiet on the Western Front and The Odyssey.

Coming in at 32 pages, the book will retail for around $22.99 in Canada.

Dylan became the first songwriter to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature in October 2016. The Swedish Academy honoured him for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."

The lecture is a requirement for accepting the 8 million kronor (about $1.2 million Cdn) prize. It was delivered several months after the awards ceremony in December 2016, which Dylan did not attend, though he wrote a speech delivered by Azita Raji, the U.S. ambassador to Sweden. Patti Smith performed Dylan's song A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall.

The Swedish Academy posted a June recording of Dylan's lecture on YouTube, which can be listened to below.

Related Stories

Contest

Popular now in books

  1. Here are the winners of the 2017 Governor General's Literary Awards

  2. Elizabeth Banks attached to direct The Paper Bag Princess movie

  3. Meet the finalists for the $30K 2017 TD Canadian Children's Literature Award

  4. 6 books coming in November we can't wait to read

  5. Past Canada Reads winners

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

Doctor vows to fight back after anti-vax death threats

Radio White Coat Black Art
NEWS

Cosmic rays point to mysterious void in Great Pyramid of Giza

News
VIDEO

'They don't have to look like you': Why this mom is telling the story of her craniopagus twins

Docs - CBC Docs POV
News Video

'What we have right now is a joke': Trump wants immigration clampdown after NYC attack, blames Democrats

News - The National

Your 'zombie cells' are aging you from within

Life
News Video

Are grocery stores fixing bread prices? Watchdog raids some major chains

News - The National
POV

100 days to the Olympics: good for hype, bad for athletes says Jeremy Wotherspoon

Sports
Listen

Why Tegan and Sara's landmark album The Con mattered

Radio Q