6 books coming in November we can't wait to read

A new month means new books. Here are six exciting releases with Canadian connections hitting shelves in November.

Body Music by Julie Maroh, translated by David Homel

Julie Maroh is a French writer and illustrator of graphic novels. (Z. Viande 2013/Arsenal Pulp Press)

What it's about: The latest graphic novel by French writer Julie Maroh is about love in all its shapes and forms. Translated by David Homel, Body Music is a series of vignettes exploring every stage of a relationship, from meeting up to breaking up.

Why we want to read it: Julie Maroh's last book, Blue is the Warmest Color , was made into an award-winning film. Her work is both surprising and moving — we can't wait to see what she does in a Montreal setting.

When you can read it: Nov. 1, 2017

The Case of the Missing Men by Kris Bertin & Alexander Forbes

Nova Scotia's Kris Bertin (left) and Alexander Forbes collaborate on this mystery thriller. (Conundrum Press)

What it's about: There's something weird about Hobtown, and The Teen Detective Club is on the case. When famed kid adventurer Sam Finch comes to town, he hires the club to find his missing father.

Why we want to read it: It's described as a cross between Nancy Drew and David Lynch. This is the first in a series of mystery thrillers from artist Alexander Forbes and writer Kris Bertin, whose short story collection Bad Things Happen won the Danuta Gleed Award in 2016.

When you can read it: Nov. 11, 2017

Following the River by Lorri Neilsen Glenn

Lorri Neilsen Glenn's book Following the River is about her great-grandmother. (lorrineilsenglenn.com)

What it's about: After learning about her great-grandmother's tragic death, essayist and poet Lorri Neilsen Glenn decides to learn everything she can about her late great-grandmother.

Why we want to read it: Neilsen Glenn served as Halifax poet laureate from 2005 to 2009. Her body of work includes several books of poetry, including a collection of prose and poetry titled Untying the Apron: Daughters Remembers Mothers of the 1950s .

When you can read it: Nov. 14, 2017

Pemmican Wars by Katherena Vermette, illustrated by Scott B. Henderson & colouring by Donovan Yaciuk

A Girl Called Echo is Katherena Vermette's first graphic novel and kicks off a series known as Pemmican Wars. Scott B. Henderson (centre) illustrates, with colouring done by Donovan Yaciuk. (katherenavermette.com/Highwater Press/yaciuk.com)

What it's about: The first in a three-part series, Pemmican Wars follows Echo Desjardins, a 13-year-old Métis girl starting at a new school and in a new foster family. One day in history class, Desjardins is transported back in time to a Saskatchewan bison hunt.

When you can read it: Nov. 20, 2017

Feeding My Mother by Jann Arden

Singer-songwriter Jann Arden's book is about taking care of her mother, who suffers from Alzheimer's. (Alkan Emin/Random House Canada)

What it's about: Platinum-selling recording artist Jann Arden lives in rural Alberta where she takes care of her mother, who suffers from Alzheimer's. On Facebook and Instagram, Arden has kept a honest record of what it's been like to become her mother's primary parent, bringing comfort to thousands of fans who care for their elderly loved ones. This memoir has grown from the inspirational, poignant and funny stories Arden posted on social media.

Why we want to read it: Arden is as well-known for her wit and warmth as she is for her award-winning music. This book looks to be a touching, inspirational read about a common human experience.

When you can read it: Nov. 21, 2017

Beautiful Scars by Tom Wilson

Beautiful Scars is the long-awaited memoir from Hamilton-born rock musician Tom Wilson. (Doubleday Canada)

What it's about: Tom Wilson, the singer-songwriter behind folk-rock acts Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, Lee Harvey Osmond and Junkhouse, opens up about his upbringing in Hamilton. He shares the story of his secret adoption and his life making music in this open and honest memoir.

Why we want to read it: This memoir promises to have it all: a search for identity, a mystery and rock & roll.

When you can read it: Nov. 21, 2017