Interrupt This Program

Watch now: Moscow — Expression in the face of oppression

In the season premiere of Interrupt This Program political art "is the only way for artists to be free"

CBC Arts
23 Minutes Ago
Interrupt This Program - Moscow

Expression in the face of oppression (Interrupt This Program)

 shares

 

Stream the full episode here now!

Moscow is a city where dissidents live in fear. After emerging from a decade of post-Soviet economic and political turmoil, the country, under Putin's rule, is a place where authorities have tightened control over the media and stifled the opposition.

Yet Russia's environment of suppression infuses the underground art scene with a strong desire to challenge, subvert and disrupt the status quo. 

"Modern Russian artists, we feel like we're aliens here." - Andrey Bartenev, experimentalist artist

In this episode, we follow one Canadian photographer and four Moscow artists: Pussy Riot founder and member Masha Alekhina, an activist whose work is a reaction to the prevailing status quo, a duo of quiet protestors/poets undertaking a "silent revolution," and a performance artist who takes his colourful imaginative pieces to the streets. All are rebellious, using the prevailing tension to create art that extends beyond the government's heavy hand of repression. Some have even put their freedom at stake to tell their stories.

"Jail and prison is just an experience. If you are doing something for freedom, there is no jail, and bars mean just not nice decoration." - Masha Alekhina, Pussy Riot

Interrupt This Program Moscow -Andrey Bartenev

"Artists are much bigger than the government. Artists are about the future of the culture and I need to continue to sing my song." - Andrey Bartenev

Interrupt This Program Moscow - Silent Protest

"I am really nervous. I don't want to be imprisoned, and in Russia you can be imprisoned for almost everything." - Sasha, poet

"I'm an optimist and I try to build something positive, because if we forget how to be happy we can miss our future." - Andrey Bartenev

Art as political protest, as a means of survival, as an agent of change, as a display of courage and delight. Interrupt This Program explores art in cities under pressure. Watch Moscow — Expression in the face of oppression now.

Report Typo

Cities under pressure. Artists fighting back.

More On This Story

Pussy Riot vs. Putin's Secret Police: 'If we are not fighting for our freedom, there is no freedom'
Jan 31
Interrupt This Program
How Interrupt This Program filmed a secret protest on the Moscow Subway without getting caught
Feb 3
Interrupt This Program
Sad Mascots: This Canadian photography project looks under the bunny suit of Russian capitalism
Feb 2
Interrupt This Program
How these abandoned WW II Jeeps in Manila transformed into dazzling public transportation art
Jan 27
Interrupt This Program
This Palestinian artist's candy creations 'defetishize' the house keys refugees took with them
Jan 27
Interrupt This Program
This photography school in Lagos' floating slum Makoko is empowering kids to change their community
Jan 23
Interrupt This Program

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Submission Policy

Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.

More Interrupt This Program

Watch now: Moscow — Expression in the face of oppression
23 M Ago
Interrupt This Program
How Interrupt This Program filmed a secret protest on the Moscow Subway without getting caught
Feb 3
Interrupt This Program
Sad Mascots: This Canadian photography project looks under the bunny suit of Russian capitalism
Feb 2
Interrupt This Program
Pussy Riot vs. Putin's Secret Police: 'If we are not fighting for our freedom, there is no freedom'
Jan 31
Interrupt This Program
How these abandoned WW II Jeeps in Manila transformed into dazzling public transportation art
Jan 27
Interrupt This Program
This Palestinian artist's candy creations 'defetishize' the house keys refugees took with them
Jan 27
Interrupt This Program

More from CBC Arts

Watch now: Moscow — Expression in the face of oppression
23 M Ago
Interrupt This Program
Black History Month 2017: Your cross-country guide to arts and culture
Amanda Parris
Feb 3
Arts
How these Canadian filmmakers found hope and community in the mountains of Utah
Peter Knegt
Feb 3
Arts
How Interrupt This Program filmed a secret protest on the Moscow Subway without getting caught
Feb 3
Interrupt This Program
Video
Revenge of the nerds: Take a trip through Vancouver's comic book scene
Video
Feb 3
Exhibitionists
The hopeless romance of...The Crow? Pure's Ryan Robbins on the film that changed his life
Mercedes Grundy
Feb 3
Arts