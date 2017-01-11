Exhibitionists

Let this Yellowknife duo show you the real heart of throat singing

Kayley Inuksuk MacKay and Hovak Johnston are driven to keep the tradition — and its spirit — alive

CBC Arts
January 11, 2017

Let this Yellowknife duo show you the real heart of throat singing 4:23

 shares

Throat singing is usually done in pairs: two women holding each other's arms and singing directly to each other. But it's much more than just a duet.

Meet Kayley Inuksuk MacKay and Hovak Johnston, the duo behind the Yellowknife Throat Singers. The two women are driven to keep the tradition alive, in its spirit and in the relationship it builds between women. "I think the connection and the bond is pretty amazing," says Johnston. "It's something that I think every woman should have: the support to know each other's weaknesses or strengths and help each other with those."

In this video made by filmmaker Caroline Cox, MacKay and Johnston show you the real heart of throat singing, and why they work hard to keep it beating.

You can follow the Yellowknife Throat Singers here.

Caroline Cox is a filmmaker based out of a remote homestead in the Canadian sub-arctic. Her wilderness lifestyle inspired her to create the documentary TV series Wild Kitchen. You can see her other work for CBC Arts here.

Watch Exhibitionists Sundays at 4:30pm (5 NT) on CBC.

Report Typo

Exhibitionists, where Canadian artists reshape our country's artistic landscape

More On This Story

Video
Yellowknife duo bring history and identity together through music
Video
Jun 29
Exhibitionists
Yukon breakdancing group takes on the world
Stephanie Matteis
Jan 29
Exhibitionists
Video
How this Yellowknife artist is using beading as an act of non-violent protest
Video
Nov 10
Exhibitionists

More from CBC Arts

Video
Let this Yellowknife duo show you the real heart of throat singing
Video
Jan 11
Exhibitionists
Exhibitionists
This artist duo is subverting the standards of beauty one GIF at a time
Exhibitionists
Leah Collins
Jan 11
Arts
One year after David Bowie's death, dancer Louise Lecavalier looks back on their intense collaboration
Lise Hosein
Jan 10
Exhibitionists
How a residency in the jungle taught this artist how to open herself up to the unexpected
Lizzy Hill
Jan 10
Arts
You oughta know how Jagged Little Pill inspired Workin' Moms creator Catherine Reitman
Mercedes Grundy
Jan 10
Arts
Watch the latest episode of Exhibitionists right here
Jan 9
Arts