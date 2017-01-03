Canadian dance legend Louise Lecavalier on her punk rock mentor

La La La Human Steps was the dance troupe that electrified the dance world and pointed to its athleticism and danger. And Louise Lecavalier was the troupe's punk rock hero with blonde dreadlocks, capable of doing a barrel roll under one male dancer only to lift another into the air.

Lecavalier was inducted into La La La Human Steps by its founder and choreographer, Édouard Lock. The partnership lasted 18 years, during which time Lecavalier toured with David Bowie and Frank Zappa, even starring in Bowie's "Fame '90" video. She's tireless, now touring with her new show "Battleground" on the heels of her last production, "So Blue."

In the video above, created by filmmaker Ashley Duong, Lecavalier has a love letter of sorts for Édouard Lock, her mentor and collaborator.

See Louise Lecavalier with "So Blue" at the High Performance Rodeo Festival in Calgary, January 5-7, and with "Battleground" at the Centre culturel in Sherbrooke, PQ, on February 7. Find more info here.

Ashley Duong is a Montreal-based filmmaker and multimedia storyteller. Currently, she is working on Land and Legends, an interactive web project about the connection between the landscapes and myths of the Kelabit. See her other work for CBC Arts here and here.

