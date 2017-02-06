A Vancouver cartoonist pokes back at Trump and more arts stories you might have missed

Here at CBC Arts, you won't just find our original content — we also bring you the best art posts from across the entire CBC network.

You've probably seen the cartoon in your Twitter feed at least once, but you might not know that a Vancouver cartoonist is behind the viral image. Pia Guerra's depiction of a child-like Donald Trump sitting on the lap of Chief Strategist Steve Bannon has been retweeted almost 30,000 times — and for her, it's a testament to the power of political humour. "It would be really nice if this cartoon at least motivated people to poke back," she told CBC British Columbia. "Because it's needed."

What is the one book Canadians need now? That the question this year's Canada Reads is attempting to answer — and the books' champions have finally been unveiled. Singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk will be defending Sheila Watt-Cloutier's The Right to Be Cold; spoken word artist Humble The Post will be defending André Alexis's Fifteen Dogs; actor and Bones star Tamara Taylor will be defending Madeline Ashby's Company Town; comedian and radio host Candy Palmater will be defending Katherena Vermette's The Break; and veteran and author Jody Mitic will be defending M.G Vassanji's Nostalgia. It all starts March 27th on CBC Books.

Sashay! Six formerly homeless Winnipeg men modelled custom-fitted suits for the Runway to Change fashion show, a fundraiser for the Main Street Project shelter — the same shelter that helped each of them get off the street. The show was organized by two young Red River College students, 23-year-old Ashley Tokaruk and 20-year-old Madelaine Lapointe, who were inspired to put together the fundraiser because they both have loved ones living on the street. Marvin Reid, one of the models who now volunteers at the shelter, told CBC Manitoba, "I feel like a million bucks" — and he looked it, too.

It's "the world's most refreshing gallery." Hamilton's Collective Arts Brewery offers much more than just craft beer — each of their cans and bottles is the canvas for more than 600 artists to showcase their work. Co-founder Bob Russell calls their initiative "a global art gallery," with the company having received over 13,000 submissions from artists in 40 countries so far. And just like heading to the bar for a pint with your buddies, the artists featured have formed their own little community through the project. We'll drink to that!

Kent Monkman's Shame and Prejudice exhibit has landed him in the Art Post Outpost for the second week in a row. The Cree artist joined Unreserved host Rosanna Deerchild for a conversation about his brutally honest examination of Canada's treatment of Indigenous peoples over the last 150 years. Although much of what the exhibit portrays won't be found in Canadian art history books, he's writing those chapters himself through art — because, as he told Deerchild, "I believe in the power of painting."

