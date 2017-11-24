'You're more than just your looks': Hoping to inspire young women is this artist's motivation
Vancouver's Hollis Nelson asks questions about identity and belonging with her art
Hollis Nelson was born on unceded First Nations territory in Vancouver to a working class Canadian family. Growing up there, she was surrounded by and involved with a variety of different cultures, and her work — which reflects questions of identity and belonging — is informed by her mixed upbringing. She holds a diploma of Fine Art from Langara College and a BFA from Emily Carr University.
Lately, much of her work involves incorporating text into clothing. "I have this idea that, as you wear this piece of work and you go out into the world, people see you from behind," she says. "It's almost like some form of message to them."
She continues: "I feel motivated to inspire young women. You're more than just your body and you're more than just your looks."
Art Minute is a CBC Arts series taking you inside the minds of Canadian artists to hear what makes them tick and the ideas behind their work.
