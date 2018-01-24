Video
'Yes, I know the condition well': Leonard Cohen's advice to Basia Bulat on writer's block
Watch the singer-songwriter read the words she has framed and perform "Dance Me To The End Of Love."
Just about every writer faces writer's block. While it can be a frustrating and artistically debilitating problem, Montreal songwriter Basia Bulat received a message of encouragement from her hero Leonard Cohen with special instructions on how to get through the tough times.
Here she is with friends performing "Dance Me To The End Of Love," a track she contributed to the Cohen-inspired exhibit A Crack In Everything, which runs at the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal until April 9.
You can catch the exhibit A Crack in Everything at the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal until April 9, 2018.
