Watch Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute to Leonard Cohen on Wednesday, January 3 on CBC

CBC is proud to present a musical celebration in tribute to Leonard Cohen, the Montreal-born writer, composer, performer and man of letters.

CBC Television will broadcast Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute to Leonard Cohen , the star-studded tribute concert that took place in November at the Bell Centre in Montreal, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 at 8 p.m. (8:30 p.m. NT) on CBC and Ici Radio-Canada Télé. The broadcast will also be available to stream at cbc.ca/watch .

The commemorative event was held one year after Cohen's death and features renowned artists including Sting, BØRNS, Basia Bulat, Elvis Costello, Coeur de Pirate, Lana Del Rey, Feist, k.d. lang, Courtney Love, Damien Rice, Seth Rogen, Ron Sexsmith, Patrick Watson and Adam Cohen.

K.D. Lang performing her famous version of Cohen's Hallelujah at the Tower of Song concert. (Claude Dufresne)

All proceeds from the concert are going to the Canada Council for the Arts, the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec and the Conseil des arts de Montréal.

Watch Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute to Leonard Cohen on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 at 8 p.m. (8:30 p.m. NT) on CBC and Ici Radio-Canada Télé or online at cbc.ca/watch .