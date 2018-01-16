Skip to Main Content
'There's never a word there when you don't need it': This dancer moves like Leonard Cohen's language

Clara Furey knew Leonard Cohen all her life, and she brings his approach towards words to her movement.

Carrie Haber · CBC Arts ·
Choreographer/multidisciplinary artist Clara Furey has known Leonard Cohen all her life. Her parents, artists Carole Laure and Lewis Furey, were close friends of the late Canadian poet — and Furey draws on this familiarity in her new work, When Even The.

In honouring some of the more persistent themes of memory, sensuality, the passage of time and death in Cohen's poetry, Furey has created a 90-minute piece that she is performing over 90 days as part of the Crack in Everythingexhibit at the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal until April 9 2018. Watch her here in rehearsal, as she discusses the crossover between poetry and dance and reflects on how Cohen's artistic approach extends to her discipline.

Dancer Clara Furey performing When Even The. (CBC Arts)

When Even The is a cycle of performances inspired by the eponymous poem by Cohen and is performed in the presence of the Marc Quinn sculpture, Coaxial Planck Density.

You can catch the exhibit A Crack in Everything at the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal until April 9 2018. See the schedule for When Even The here.

