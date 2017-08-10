THE FILMMAKERS
On 'Incendies' and the quiet strength of pioneering Québécois director Denis Villeneuve
The latest episode of The Filmmakers looks back at Villeneuve's Oscar-nominated thriller, which launched him into the cultural stratosphere.
The latest episode of The Filmmakers looks back his Oscar-nominated thriller
Popular now in arts
- 4 reading nowHow To
How to make an explosively cool bath bomb
- 4 reading now
11 reasons why every city deserves a Pervers/cité, Montreal's 'underside of Pride'
- 3 reading nowVideo
These photos of nude black women in the Canadian landscape are here to question our assumptions
- 2 reading nowVideo
You might find this kid's art pretty scary, but he politely disagrees
- 2 reading nowArchives
Canada's earliest attempt at a viral cat video?
More from CBC
NEW SERIES
The Great British Baking Show: the ultimate baking battle
CBC News
Interactive: How much of the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21 will you see?
POV
Why Trump's 'fire and fury' salesman approach to diplomacy doesn't work
CBC News Video
Air Canada's near disaster in June: should it be a wake-up call for pilot fatigue?
Joe Arpaio
Arizona man says taking down America's toughest sheriff was his wife's dying wish
PLAY FOR THE AGES
The catch by a Canadian kid that Jackie Robinson couldn't stop talking about
Holocaust Survivor
'Prisoner 88' - a Canadian - has died. Here's how he described his time at Auschwitz
Jim Carrey