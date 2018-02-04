Audio

monsters & mermaids

Welcome to the mechanical god PROJECT Originally formed in 2001, the mechanical god PROJECT, has seen many formations and is the creative, musical, expression of Nayden L.A Palosaari, the band's founder. Nayden has played throughout BC & AB since 2002- present. Joining MGP have been various feature artists including, Jen Leclair (vocals / mandolin), Nancy McIntyre (vocals), Mariam Zohra Durrani (vocals), Jude (bass), Mt Mckinly (drums), and more. Sincerely Nayden L.A. Palosaari

