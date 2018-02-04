Audio

Lonely Ghost

Dean Baltesson is a solo artist from Manitoba currently residing in Victoria BC. His new CD Covering Ground takes an evocative journey across a changing landscape. In these new songs, the Canadian songwriter explores the meaning of leaving home, feelings of alienation in the city, and the experience of internal struggle and discovery. Interview at https://danielaherold.wordpress.com/2018/01/02/the-art-of-musical-story-telling-canadian-songwriter-dean-baltesson-is-covering-ground/

