Audio

Goodnight Medicine

We're a Saskatchewan indie-rock band for fans of Alabama Shakes, Gang of Thieves, Cold War Kids, Cage the Elephant, U2, Ryan Adams, The Killers, Arctic Monkeys, The Stills, Jamestown Revival, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Neil Young, Sturgill Simpson, and Gary Clark Jr. Our goal, for now, is to get to know our prairie neighbors by playing anywhere that will have us. While traveling from town to town, we continue to write music that's true.

We're a Saskatchewan indie-rock band for fans of Alabama Shakes, Gang of Thieves, Cold War Kids, Cage the Elephant, U2, Ryan Adams, The Killers, Arctic Monkeys, The Stills, Jamestown Revival, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Neil Young, Sturgill Simpson, and Gary Clark Jr. Our goal, for now, is to get to know our prairie neighbors by playing anywhere that will have us. While traveling from town to town, we continue to write music that's true. 3:44

Popular now in arts Find more popular stories