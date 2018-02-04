Audio

Drinking Coffee in a Hipster Place

Tod Hughes is a Canadian story teller sharing real music from the heart. Songs of hope, hurt, loss, laughter. Toe tapping melodies combine memorables choruses to engage an audience and brighten their day! Tod is from the musical hotbed of Winnipeg, Canada and resides with his family in Calgary, Alberta. Most of Tod’s concerts are to benefit those in need through local and international charities. Tod believes Music comes from the spirit inside and should touch the listener and performer alike

