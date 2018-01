Video

Chris Jericho Plays Jam or Not a Jam!

Season 2 of the CBC original comedy series BUT I'M CHRIS JERICHO begins streaming Dec. 7 on the CBC TV app and at https://butimchrisjericho.com Watch Chris Jericho destroy your favourite song on this round of Jam or Not a Jam!

Season 2 of the CBC original comedy series BUT I'M CHRIS JERICHO begins streaming Dec. 7 on the CBC TV app and at https://butimchrisjericho.com Watch Chris Jericho destroy your favourite song on this round of Jam or Not a Jam! 2:12

Popular now in arts Find more popular stories