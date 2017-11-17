Skip to Main Content
Growing up, she dealt with body image issues — but becoming an artist helped her find herself
Art Minute

Growing up, she dealt with body image issues — but becoming an artist helped her find herself

As art became a bigger part of Ali Bruce's personality, 'everything started to make sense.'

As art became a bigger part of Ali Bruce's personality, 'everything started to make sense'

CBC Arts ·
As art became more part of her personality, ‘everything started to make sense.' 1:05
comments

When Ali Bruce developed her career as an artist, it taught her to switch her lifestyle up and focus her attention on what really mattered most. 

(Ali Bruce)

Now, Ali is a visual artist living and working in Vancouver, B.C. Her current practice includes daily drawing, small business branding, mural painting and tattooing. Known for her wavy and fluid line style, her work is inspired by simple human nature and the relationships we create.

(Ali Bruce)

Art Minute is a CBC Arts series taking you inside the minds of Canadian artists to hear what makes them tick and the ideas behind their work.

Related Stories

Popular now in arts

  1. Video

    How long does it take to paint a landscape? For this 75-year-old artist, over half his life

  2. Video

    From one Nala to another: Chantel Riley shares her (totally necessary!) advice for Beyoncé

  3. Point of View

    Trying to get your movie into a film festival? Here's your crash course

  4. Look closer! You'll never guess what this incredible, ethereal artwork is made of

  5. Point of View

    What Drake's 'More Life' actually means for Toronto art and culture

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

Scientists issue warning to humanity — about the growing middle class

Radio Day 6
NEWS

Delayed flight turns into Newfoundland kitchen party at Pearson International Airport

News
News Video

Charlie Rose suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations

News - The National

Cancer survivors often get PTSD

Radio White Coat Black Art
News Video

Urban oil drilling takes over Los Angeles

News - The National
Listen

Did Rotten Tomatoes delay Justice League's score on purpose?

Radio Q
COMEDY

5 out-of-office messages to ensure they never email you again

Comedy

Michael Redhill wins the 2017 Scotiabank Giller Prize for Bellevue Square

Books