Growing up, she dealt with body image issues — but becoming an artist helped her find herself

When Ali Bruce developed her career as an artist, it taught her to switch her lifestyle up and focus her attention on what really mattered most.

(Ali Bruce)

Now, Ali is a visual artist living and working in Vancouver, B.C. Her current practice includes daily drawing, small business branding, mural painting and tattooing. Known for her wavy and fluid line style, her work is inspired by simple human nature and the relationships we create.

(Ali Bruce)

