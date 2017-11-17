Art Minute
Growing up, she dealt with body image issues — but becoming an artist helped her find herself
As art became a bigger part of Ali Bruce's personality, 'everything started to make sense.'
As art became a bigger part of Ali Bruce's personality, 'everything started to make sense'
When Ali Bruce developed her career as an artist, it taught her to switch her lifestyle up and focus her attention on what really mattered most.
Now, Ali is a visual artist living and working in Vancouver, B.C. Her current practice includes daily drawing, small business branding, mural painting and tattooing. Known for her wavy and fluid line style, her work is inspired by simple human nature and the relationships we create.
Art Minute is a CBC Arts series taking you inside the minds of Canadian artists to hear what makes them tick and the ideas behind their work.
Popular now in arts
- Video
How long does it take to paint a landscape? For this 75-year-old artist, over half his life
- Video
From one Nala to another: Chantel Riley shares her (totally necessary!) advice for Beyoncé
- Point of View
Trying to get your movie into a film festival? Here's your crash course
Look closer! You'll never guess what this incredible, ethereal artwork is made of
- Point of View
What Drake's 'More Life' actually means for Toronto art and culture
Discover more from CBC
Scientists issue warning to humanity — about the growing middle class
NEWS
Delayed flight turns into Newfoundland kitchen party at Pearson International Airport
News Video
Charlie Rose suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations
Cancer survivors often get PTSD
News Video
Urban oil drilling takes over Los Angeles
Listen
Did Rotten Tomatoes delay Justice League's score on purpose?
COMEDY
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.