Throwing knives — literally — at oppression

The art of performative knife-throwing goes way back, and often conjures up images of a performer hurling sharp objects at an assistant on a spinning wheel of death. But for multidisciplinary artist Scotty Dont , knife-throwing is a way for him to express himself, and perhaps change perceptions about his identity — and the art of circus itself.

In this video, we go behind-the-scenes with Dont at Buddies in Bad Times in Toronto for a rehearsal of his Rhubarb Festival performance Dur à cuire . While pushing apart boards and throwing knives between them, Dont shares his hope to use circus to "explore or maybe for some people debunk these tropes and hoaxes that we have in society regarding gender and race."

(CBC Arts)

