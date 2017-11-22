Skip to Main Content
Throwing knives — literally — at oppression
Video

Throwing knives — literally — at oppression

Artist Scott Dont is exploring the politics of both queer and black identity through the lens of circus performance.

Artist Scott Dont is exploring identity politics through the lens of circus performance

Mercedes Grundy · CBC Arts ·
Scotty Dont gives us a behind-the-scenes look at his knife-throwing performance that explores gender and race. 3:10
The art of performative knife-throwing goes way back, and often conjures up images of a performer hurling sharp objects at an assistant on a spinning wheel of death. But for multidisciplinary artist Scotty Dont, knife-throwing is a way for him to express himself, and perhaps change perceptions about his identity — and the art of circus itself.

In this video, we go behind-the-scenes with Dont at Buddies in Bad Times in Toronto for a rehearsal of his Rhubarb Festival performance Dur à cuire. While pushing apart boards and throwing knives between them, Dont shares his hope to use circus to "explore or maybe for some people debunk these tropes and hoaxes that we have in society regarding gender and race."

(CBC Arts)

About the Author

Mercedes Grundy

Mercedes Grundy has been producing videos for CBC Arts and Exhibitionists since 2015. She is a unabashed Leonardo DiCaprio enthusiast with an educational background in photography, and produces film and theatre when not busy here at the CBC. And while her love for the arts does not discriminate, she openly acknowledges she is a horrible dancer.

