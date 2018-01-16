Congolese rumba to Montreal beats: How Pierre Kwenders celebrates the African diaspora

Singer/songwriter Pierre Kwenders's new album reveals a powerful point of view from the musician, who was born in Africa and discovered new sounds in Montreal — the city he later moved to. The album is called MAKANDA at the End of Space, the Beginning of Time , and Kwenders points out that "makanda" means "strength" in one of the languages from Congo. His journey from one home to the other had a major impact on his music; as he says: "Montreal is pretty much the reason why I'm doing the music that I'm doing right now."

In this video, you'll get to hang with Kwenders as he checks out a Congolese restaurant that reminds him of his youth. You also get to go inside one of his Moonshine parties (quickly becoming legendary events in Montreal). And you'll find out why being part of the African diaspora makes Kwenders so proud.

(CBC Arts)

Follow Pierre Kwenders here and see him at Studio du NAC in Ottawa on January 20 or at Théâtre Corona in Montreal on January 26. More tour dates here .

Watch CBC Arts: Exhibitionists online or on Friday nights at 12:30am (1am NT) and Sundays at 3:30pm (4pm NT) on CBC Television.