B-boy Lazylegz pushes the limits of dance with his 'ill-ability'

Luca "Lazylegz" Patuelli is dancing as part of the new CBC Arts series The Move. Over the coming weeks, we will introduce you to six dancers, each of whom will invite you into their routines, providing a deeper understanding of the movements that hold personal significance for them.

For Luca "Lazylegz" Patuelli, there is no such thing as a disability — only ill-abilities. In his words, "'ill-abilities' means incredible abilities." It's a way of viewing difference not as a weakness to hide behind but as a powerful thing to be celebrated.

Watch the video:

"Instead of ruminating on the things he could not do, Luca decided to innovate." 4:39

Luca embodies this idea, continually pushing his strongest attributes to the limit to dance like no other person in the world. See, Luca is a b-boy who was born with arthrogryposis, a neuromuscular disorder which causes curved joints and muscle shortening. It has severely hindered the way in which he can move and subjected him to multiple surgeries over the course of his life.

But instead of ruminating on the things he could not do, Luca decided to innovate. So while his friends practiced their footwork, he figured out a way to use his core and upper body strength to his advantage, crafting a style of breakdancing that you truly have to see to believe.

The minute I hear the music I completely forget about my difference or my 'ill-ability' and I just end up being like everyone else. - Luca "Lazylegz" Patuelli , dancer

In this episode of our new series The Move, Luca shows us his elbow spin. It's a move that was born out of a crash — and in true Lazylegz fashion, he made it into his signature move. How ill is that?

"When I hit the move successfully, I feel like I move the way I always wanted to move."

