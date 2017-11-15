Skip to Main Content
Thousands turn out to honour John F. Kennedy
Audio

Thousands turn out to honour John F. Kennedy

As the U.S. president lies in state, the CBC remembers him with selections from some of his best-known speeches.
As the U.S. president lies in state, the CBC remembers him with selections from some of his best-known speeches. 8:05

Popular now in arts

  1. Point of View

    Why Death From Above's alt-right controversy shouldn't come as a surprise

  2. Exhibitionists

    This artist can draw any animal with 13 circles — and these amazing GIFs will show you how

  3. Video

    You might find this kid's art pretty scary, but he politely disagrees

  4. Video

    This masterful origami artist can create a magical unicorn — out of one sheet of paper

  5. Point of View

    A week ago, I'd never heard of Carmilla. Now the lesbian vampire franchise is everywhere

Discover more from CBC

LISTEN

Thordis & Tom: Our story of rape, responsibility & reconciliation

Radio Now Or Never
News

Quebec community bans nudity in change rooms — complaints, eye-rolls ensue

News

New Delhi's toxic smog poses serious health threat, warns doctor

Radio The Current

Teens are going online to cyberbully themselves, new study suggests

Life

'Make your own damn luck': How an old cliché fuels this Canadian's quest for Olympic gold

Sports

The 14 plays that changed everything for Canadian theatre

Arts

Fans of Félicette, the 1st cat in space, want a statue built in her honour

Radio As It Happens

Remembering Leonard Cohen: biographer Sylvie Simmons on Montreal's beloved poet

Radio Writers & Company