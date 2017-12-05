Skip to Main Content
Christmas shopping made easier in 1962
Christmas shopping made easier in 1962

Take 30's Anna Cameron shows viewers what shoppers can expect when they try out the new computing machine method of choosing gifts.
Take 30's Anna Cameron shows viewers what shoppers can expect when they try out the new computing machine method of choosing gifts.

