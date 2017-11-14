An illustrated tour of Leonard Cohen's Montreal and more arts stories you might have missed

Here at CBC Arts, you won't just find our original content — we also bring you the best art posts from across the entire CBC network.

(Heather Collett)

"A year ago this month, we lost Leonard Cohen, one of the greatest songwriters this country has ever produced. While the entire country mourned, the pain was particularly felt in Montreal, the place of his birth, a city he embraced like a tailored suit. Cohen mythologized Montreal through his songs and poems, making it both a place of romance and spiritual enlightenment, often at the same time. We look at some of the key places in his life with an illustrated map by CBC's Heather Collett."

Blaise Godbe Lipman. (IMDB)

"Last month, the star of Stranger Things, Canadian actor Finn Wolfhard, 14, left the powerful APA agency which had represented him. His former agent, Tyler Grasham has been accused by multiple young men of sexual assault. The doors to the Grasham allegations were opened by Blaise Godbe Lipman. He's a former child star who posted on Facebook his account of how he was exploited. On Day 6, Lipman says young actors are more susceptible to being victimized if they're gay."

Patricia Bourque is one of three Indigenous women photographers featured in the November/December edition of Canadian Geographic. (Patricia Bourque)

"Patricia Bourque is watching some of her childhood dreams come true with some of her photographs appearing in Canadian Geographic this month. The November/December edition focuses on Indigenous voices and people from across Canada, and Bourque is one of three Indigenous women photographers featured. 'I remember when I was a young girl looking at National Geographic magazine dreaming, "I want to be one of those photographers. I want photos of mine. I want to go to these places,"' Bourque said."

This photo of Harry Macdonald leading his troop in a parade somewhere in Holland at the end of WWII was a big mystery to daughter Marion Haythorne. (Marion Haythorne)

"Harry Ward Macdonald didn't like talking about his Second World War experience, which meant daughter Marion Haythorne only knew the basics about her father's military career when he passed away in 2015. She also knew of a grainy black-and-white war photo, although in keeping with Harry's humble ways, details about that were scarce, too. Enlisting the help of a nephew and a stack of Harry's war letters, they were able to determine that the photo was likely taken in the town of Harlingen. Then, using Google Street View to compare current streetscapes to the old photo, they attempted to narrow down the location. In August, Haythorne boarded a train from Amsterdam to Harlingen with photo in hand, hoping to find the exact street where her father had marched 72 years earlier. Her only intention was to take a photo to show her four sisters. What she ended up getting was so much more."

Artist Athena Cooper presents her work at Can You See Us Vancouver? The exhibition is presented at the optimal height for the featured artists, who all use wheelchairs. (Margaret Gallagher/CBC News)

"Can You See Us Vancouver is a distinct art exhibition in two ways, first as an exhibition featuring only artists who are living with disabilities, and second in that all the pieces are presented at the optimal height for people who use wheelchairs. Said Yuri Arajs, one of the exhibition's curators: 'On some levels this is probably the most accessible art exhibition you will ever experience.' Arajs says he wants this exhibit to challenge people's assumptions about artists who live with disabilities, and people with disabilities in general."

