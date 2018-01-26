ARTS X RADIO
A purrrfect crime: This NSFW-ish animation explains how cats invented the internet (to destroy dogs)
Animator Vincent Bilodeau creates a hilarious world of evil cats to illustrate The Irrelevant Show's comedy sketch.
WARNING: This video contains explicit content including cat nudity and cat images of a sexual nature. It's NSFW-ish. We warned you!
In this video from our Arts X Radio series, Montreal-based animator and designer Vincent Bilodeau went above and beyond to interpret a futuristic world of evil cats in a hilarious sketch from CBC Radio's The Irrelevant Show.
Bilodeau brought his signature comedic style to create a surreal secret meeting where cats plot to take over the world.
We already poop in a box. What more do people want?- The Irrelevant Show
Animation by Vincent Bilodeau. Sound design by Guillaume Houde.
